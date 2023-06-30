Nikhazy, Sharpe Pitch Akron to 1-0 Win, But Erie Strikes Back, 6-2

Akron left-hander Doug Nikhazy and right-hander Davis Sharpe combined for an eight-inning, 1-0, shutout in Game 1, but the Erie SeaWolves hit four solo home runs in a 6-2, seven-inning win in Game 2, splitting the doubleheader with the visiting RubberDucks at UPMC Park Friday night.

Turning Point

Game 1 was scoreless until the eighth inning, when left fielder Korey Holland was placed at second base and went to third base on a groundout by shortstop José Tena. Center fielder Petey Halpin hit a sacrifice fly to left field for the game's only run. In Game 2 in the fifth inning, Erie designated hitter Jake Holton broke a 2-2 tie with a solo home run to left field off right-hander Mason Hickman, and center fielder Ben Malgeri added his second homer of the night to make it 4-2.

Mound Presence

In Game 1, Nikhazy pitched five scoreless innings, although he dealt with baserunners each inning. He scattered five walks and three hits with six strikeouts and got help from an inning-ending double play in the fourth inning. Sharpe pitched perfect sixth and seventh innings. After a leadoff walk in the eighth, he retired the next three batters to finish Akron's second shutout of the season. In Game 2, right-hander Tanner Burns allowed consecutive homers in the third inning by third baseman Gage Workman and center fielder Ben Malgeri, the only runs against him in four innings. Hickman worked the fifth inning, and right-hander Trey Benton pitched the sixth, allowing two unearned runs on a hit with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron erased a 2-0 deficit in Game 2. First baseman Aaron Bracho led off the fourth inning with a solo home run off right-hander Ty Madden, who had not allowed a run in his first 13 career innings against Akron. In the fifth, Tena hit a leadoff double to right-center field, Halpin walked, and second baseman Angel Martínez put down a sacrifice to move them into scoring position. Designated hitter Bryan Lavastida hit a game-tying sacrifice fly to center field.

Notebook

Bracho and right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez each extended eight-game hitting streaks...Martínez went 4-for-7 in the doubleheader...Erie leads the season series, 4-2...Since May 18, Nikhazy leads the Eastern League with 56 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings (fourth in the league) Akron has split five of its seven doubleheaders this season, also winning one and losing one...Game Times: 2:04 & 1:49...Attendance: 5,631.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Erie at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at UPMC Park. Right-hander Hunter Stanley (3-5, 4.43 ERA) is scheduled to face SeaWolves left-hander Brant Hurter (3-3, 3.05 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

