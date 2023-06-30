June 30, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS TAKE GAME ONE After a rainout on Wednesday night, the Portland Sea Dogs blanked the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last night, 2-0. Corey Rosier put the Sea Dogs on the board first in the top of the second after an RBI single brought Niko Kavadas in to score. Nathan Hickey continued the scoring in the top of the sixth with a solo home run deep to right center field. With his seventh homer with Portland, the Sea Dogs continued to lead 2-0. Joely Rodriguez pitched a scoreless seventh inning on a Major League Rehab assignment. He allowed just one hit and one walk in his inning of relief.

COFFEY IS STRONG IN SECOND START Isaac Coffey fired 6.0 scoreless innings in his second Double-A start allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out four. With his six scoreless, Coffey's ERA improved to 4.50 on the season. He earned his first win at the Double-A level.

NEVER TOO EARLY TO LOOK AT THE STANDINGS Even though we are still in the first week of the second half, the Portland Sea Dogs are in second place, 0.5 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots. Somerset is 2-0 in the second half so far. Harrisburg and Richmond are currently tied for first place in the Southwest Division of the Eastern League.

TOP DOGS After the first half, Ceddanne Rafaela led the team with a .294 batting average while also leading the team in hits (72), doubles (18), and stolen bases (30). Rafaela and Niko Kavadas tied for the most RBI (37), while Kavadas led the team in home runs (12) and walks (56). Nick Yorke led the team with 47 runs. For Portland pitching, Brian Van Belle sported a team-best 2.61 ERA across a team-leading 76.0 innings pitched. CJ Liu recorded the most strikeouts with 76 across fourteen games in the first half. Luis Guerrero recorded a team-leading twelve saves after appearing in the most games (25).

NEW BEGINNINGS The first half of the regular season concluded Sunday with the Sea Dogs finishing in second place of the Northeast Division with a 40-29 record overall. After the first half, the Somerset Patriots clinched the first Northeast Division playoff spot, while the Erie SeaWolves clinched in the Southwest Division. After the final day of the first half, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats finished in fourth place with a 34-33 record overall.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 30, 2007 - Jacoby Ellsbury makes his Major League debut for the Boston Red Sox, going 1-for-4 against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Ellsbury started in centerfield and batted ninth - he picked up an infield single in his first Major League at-bat against Robinson Tejeda.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Grant Gambrell will start the first game of the doubleheader tonight for Portland while RHP Rob Kwiatkowski will start game two. Gambrell last started on June 22nd at Hadlock Field and tossed 5.0 innings allowing six runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out seven. He has faced the Fisher Cats once. On May 25th in Portland, he pitched 4.2 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out four. Kwiatkowski will make his second start of his career in game two. His previous start was September 4, 2021 in the second game of a doubleheader in Fredericksburg. He tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four. Kwiatkowski has not faced the Fisher Cats this season.

