Baysox Wash Out Patriots On Dreary Friday Night

BOWIE, MD - After a 55-minute weather delay due to rain showers, the Bowie Baysox took down the Somerset Patriots 7-6 on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

After a delayed start, the Baysox wasted no time getting out to an early lead, as Bowie loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning against Somerset right-hander Matt Sauer. After stranding the bases loaded twice on Thursday night, Jud Fabian came through with a two-run single to grant the Baysox an early 2-0 lead.

Bowie extended its lead to 3-0 on a solo home run from John Rhodes to lead off the third frame. Rhodes wouldn't stop there, as he came back up to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth, cranking a double to center field and extending the Baysox lead to 5-0. That closed the line on Sauer (L, 0-1) who allowed all five earned runs on six hits through three innings, with three walks and strikeouts as well.

It was an equally dominant beginning of the night for Bowie's right-handed starter Chayce McDermott, who retired the first seven batters he faced, including six-consecutive strikeouts after an opening groundout in the first. McDermott had only allowed a single hit with eight punchouts with two down in the fifth, before Mickey Gasper barreled a solo home run to right-center field to get Somerset on the board and make it a 5-1 game.

The Patriots would continue their charge back in the middle innings, as they would draw three walks against McDermott in the sixth, ending his day after 5.1 innings. All three inherited runners would score to the tab of McDermott (W, 5-5), as right-hander Kade Strowd entered for Bowie, allowing a bases-loaded walk to Tyler Hardman and a two-run single to Jeisson Rosario, cutting the lead to 5-4.

The Baysox, however, had the answer. Tim Susnara led off the bottom half of the sixth with a double. With one out, Coby Mayo clobbered a two-run home run to left-center field, restoring the Baysox insurance and giving them a 7-4 lead. That lead would hold until the ninth, after a scoreless seventh inning from Strowd and a scoreless eighth from right-hander Xavier Moore. Ofriedy Gomez entered in the final frame. Despite a late scare from the Patriots that included a run-scoring balk and a sacrifice fly from Matt Pita, Gomez (S, 4) was able to slam the door and secure the victory for Bowie.

The win improves the Baysox record to 32-40. Bowie will continue its series with Somerset Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George's Stadium.

