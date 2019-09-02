Senators Close Regular Season by Sweeping Altoona

The Senators finished the 2019 regular season with a 1-0 win over the Altoona Curve. The win completed a four-game sweep of the Curve. The Senators also shut out the Curve in the final two games of the regular season. The lone run in was courtesy of a solo home run by Michael A. Taylor on a home run in the sixth inning. Kevin McGowan and three relievers combined on the shutout.

On Capitol Hill

Kevin McGowan tossed six shutout innings for the win in his final start of the regular season He struck out five and walked one.

Jordan Mills, Jacob Condra-Bogan and Jhonatan German combined to toss the final three scoreless innings. Mills and Condra-Bogan both earned holds while German picked up his second save.

With the Gavel

Michael A. Taylor homered for the lone Senators run.

Harrisburg had just three hits in the game.

Filibusters

The four-game sweep was the Sens eighth series sweep this season.

They finished 44-26 at home for their most home wins since 1999.

The Senators take on the Bowie Baysox in the best of 5 Western Division Championship Series beginning Wednesday Night.

On Deck

The Senators play game one of the Western Division Championship Series at Prince George's Stadium against the Bowie Baysox Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

