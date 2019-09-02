Holder, Alvarez, Gittens, Saez Take Home End of Season Awards

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to announce that INF Kyle Holder has earned the OxyClean "Dirtiest Uniform of the Season," RHP Daniel Alvarez has been named the Thunder's Pitcher of the Year, INF Chris Gittens has been named the Thunder's Position Player of the Year and C Jorge Saez has received the 2019 Samuel J. Plumeri Community Service Award. The Pitcher and Player of the Year Awards were selected by a fan vote and the OxyClear "Dirtiest Uniform Award" and Community Service Award were selected by the Thunder Front Office.

Kyle Holder, New York's first round draft pick in 2015 out of the University of San Diego, earned the OxiClean "Dirtiest Uniform of the Season" with endless determination and hustle on the field and played with a consistently dirty uniform. Holder joins Trey Amburgey (2018), Zack Zehner (2017), Dustin Fowler (2016), Tony Renda (2015), Ben Gamel (2014), Slade Heathcott (2013) and David Adams (2012) as the "Dirtiest Uniform" award winner. Holder will take home a year's supply of OxiClean products.

Daniel Alvarez took home the Pitcher of the Year Award after he put the finishing touches on one of the best reliever seasons in recent memory. A 23-year-old from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Alvarez has recorded 21 saves this season, the highest total for a Thunder reliever since Justin Pope saved 23 games in 2006. An Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star selection, he's gone 7-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 46 appearances. Alvarez ranks fourth in the Eastern League with 21 saves and games with 46. Previously Brian Keller (2018), Domingo Acevedo (2017), Ronald Herrera (2016), Caleb Smith (2015), Jaron Long (2014), Nik Turley (2013), Brett Marshall (2012) and Shaeffer Hall (2011) have received the annual award.

Chris Gittens earned the Position Player of the Year Award in his second season with the Thunder. Gittens was named to the Eastern League's All-Star Team during the season and Postseason All-Star Team and became the second player in franchise to earn the league's MVP award after Brandon Laird took home the hardware in 2010. Gittens's two-time All-Star selection made him the 16th player in franchise history to be selected to both Eastern League All-Star Teams. This season, the Thunder's first baseman has hit a career-high 22 home runs and leads the Eastern League in home runs (22), RBI (76), on-base percentage (.392), slugging percentage (.494), and on-base plus slugging (OPS, .886) and is fourth in the league in batting average (.281). Gittens, New York's 12th round selection out of Grayson JC (TX) in 2015, is a native of Sherman, TX.

Saez earned the Samuel J. Plumeri Community Service Award for his participation in the Miracle League's All-Star Game this summer. Saez has been a regular attendee at Miracle League events during his tenure with the Thunder and his commitment to the league this year was unparalleled.

Saez was selected for the award by Thunder management and follows in the footsteps of James Reeves (2018), Cale Coshow (2017 and 2016), Dan Fiorito (2015), Tyson Blaser (2014), Aaron Dott (2013), Craig Heyer (2012), Cory Arbiso (2011), Ryan Baker (2010), Noah Hall (2009), Joe Muich (2008), Jason Jones (2007), Jason Brown (2006), Ben Julianel (2005), Jason Grove (2004), Brian Myrow (2003), Mike Griffin (2002), Josh Garrett (2001), Marty McLeary (2000) and Brad Tweedlie (1999) as receipients of the award.

The Thunder head to the postseason for the fourth straight year and will begin a best-of-five series with the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday. Tickets and game times are available online at www.TrentonThunder.com.

