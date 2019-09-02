Rumble Ponies Game Notes #140: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (31-44, 66-73) vs. Hartford Yard Goats (36-35, 73-65) - 1:05 PM

September 2, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(31-44, 66-73), 6th Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

HARTFORD YARD GOATS

(36-35, 73-65), 3rd Eastern Division

(Colorado Rockies)

Monday - 1:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium - Binghamton, NY

RHP Mickey Jannis (6-5, 3.12 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Gold (12-5, 3.43 ERA)

Broadcast: CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM WYOS, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies play the final game of the 2019 season as they host the Hartford Yard Goats at NYSEG Stadium.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies fell to the Yard Goats 3-2 Sunday night. The Goats struck first with an Alan Trejo solo homer in the fourth. Binghamton tied the game on an Edgardo Fermin sacrifice fly to center to score Luis Carpio. One inning later, Quinn Brodey smacked a leadoff double and came around to score on a David Thompson sac fly. Harford pulled even in the seventh on a wild pitch that allowed Scott Burcham to score from second. Mylz Jones gave the Yard Goats the lead with a solo home run to deep left in the eighth. Luc Rennie received a no-decision as he went seven innings and gave up two runs on three hits.

STRONG STARTING PITCHING: Over the last five games, each Rumble Pony starter has thrown at least five innings, including a complete game by Mickey Jannis and seven-inning performances by Zach Lee and Luc Rennie. Jannis and David Peterson each struck out 10.

JANNIS' COMPLETE GAME: RHP Mickey Jannis tossed the second complete game of his career against Portland on August 28. He struck out 10 and allowed two runs on four hits with two walks. Over his last four starts, Jannis has allowed just three earned runs and struck out 37 in 30 innings.

HAGGERTY GETS THE CALL: Sam Haggerty was promoted to the Major Leagues yesterday. He is the third Rumble Pony this season to be called up to the Majors this season, joining pitchers Stephen Nogosek and Chris Mazza. Haggerty hit .259 with 19 stolen bases and 13 RBI in 68 games with Binghamton. He was promoted to Syracuse (AAA) on August 19. In two weeks at Triple-A, he hit .310 with nine RBI and four steals.

TAYLOR AND UCETA PROMOTED TO TRIPLE-A: Blake Taylor and Adonis Uceta were called up to Triple-A on Sunday. Taylor had a 1.85 ERA with three saves in 18 appearances with the Ponies. Uceta recorded a 1.44 ERA with seven saves in 36 games. He did not give up a run in his last 12 appearances with Binghamton. They each pitched a third of an inning last night for Syracuse.

PONIES AND GOATS IN CLOSE GAMES: After last night's 3-2 win for Hartford, nine of the 12 games the two teams have played this season have been decided by three runs or fewer. All four of the Ponies wins have been decided by either one or two runs.

FAN APPECIATION WEEKEND: As Binghamton closes out the 2019 season, the Rumble Ponies have been honoring their fans with Fan Appreciation Weekend all series. The Rumble Ponies are 3-5 thus far on their season-ending nine-game homestand.

Eastern League Stories from September 2, 2019

