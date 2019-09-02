Baysox Clinch Playoff Berth

RICHMOND, Va. - The Bowie Baysox are heading to the 2019 Eastern League Playoffs, despite a 2-1 defeat in front of 9,354 at The Diamond Sunday night. The Akron RubberDucks defeated the Erie SeaWolves in Ohio, clinching the Second Half Western Division title for the Baysox.

Both pitching staffs dueled through seven scoreless innings before Jalen Miller broke through with a RBI single in the eighth inning. A walk and a single set the stage for the second baseman, who grounded a single through the drawn-in infield to score Anyesber Sivira. Joey Bart beat out a potential double play to give the hosts a second run off Francisco Jimenez.

Bowie (46-25) fought back and halved the deficit with a run in the top of the ninth inning. A walk and a single brought Anderson Feliz to the plate against reliever Garrett Williams. The switch-hitter grounded a dribbler to Miller, who botched the fielding attempt and allowed Cedric Mullins to score.

Despite the no-decision, Lowther had himself a night in his final start of the regular season. The lefty scattered four hits and struck out nine batters in six scoreless innings, retiring 14 of the final 15 Richmond hitters. Richmond put a runner on third base in each of the first two innings, but Lowther got Gio Brusa to pop up in the first inning before retiring the side in order in the second inning.

The Baysox and Squirrels complete their four-game series at 1:05 p.m. on the final game of the 2019 regular season. LHP Alex Wells (8-5, 2.75 ERA) is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Labor Day against a pitcher to be determined.

