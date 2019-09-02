Curve Close Season with 1-0 Loss at Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Altoona Curve starter Sean Brady held the Harrisburg Senators hitless until a two-out, solo home run from Michael A. Taylor accounted for the only run of a 1-0 Senators win at FNB Field on Monday.

The Curve (69-71, 33-39) close their 21st season with a record of 69-71 after being swept in four games by the Senators (76-63, 34-35), who finished 76-63 and will begin their playoff series against Bowie on Wednesday. Altoona ends with their first losing season since 2014.

Brady (Loss, 5-13) coasted through the first five innings and faced one over the minimum due to a two-out walk in the fourth to end a streak of 11 straight hitters retired to start the game. He walked one more to start the fifth and rolled an inning-ending double play two hitters later. He picked up his third and fourth strikeouts to start the sixth inning but fell behind Taylor in the count, 3-1, before the Senators outfielder drove his ninth homer over the right field wall.

Brady finished the day after six innings and allowed just two runs over his last 22 innings of the season.

Senators starter Kevin McGowan led the shutout effort with six scoreless innings and held the Curve to three hits. Jordan Mills and Jacob Condra-Bogan each fired scoreless innings in relief before Jhonathan German (Save, 2) closed out Harrisburg's second straight shutout win over the Curve.

Altoona collected a pair of singles in the eighth and had two runners aboard to start the ninth but failed to score. The Curve stranded eight men on the bases.

Jared Oliva went 2-for-4 in the defeat to raise his batting average to .277 at the close of the season. Oneil Cruz also doubled and walked in the defeat.

Joe Jacque and John O'Reilly each pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, in their Double-A debuts behind Brady's gem.

