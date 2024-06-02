Selvidge Deals As Patriots Fall Short In Series Finale
June 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots fell to the Bowie Baysox 6-3 on Sunday afternoon in their series finale. The two teams split the six-game set, as Somerset falls three games out of first place with 18 games remaining in the first half of the season.
LHP Brock Selvidge (5 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 4 K) took the loss in his tenth start of the season. The Yankees No. 10 prospect allowed one earned run or less for the fourth time this season. Selvidge's 52.2 IP this season mark the 7th highest total in the Eastern League, while his .204 BAA ranks 6th.
DH Spencer Jones (1-for-4, RBI, 2B) put Somerset on the board with an RBI double in the 8th. Jones extended his season-long on-base streak to 16 games, the longest active streak by any Patriot and 2nd longest active streak in the Eastern League. Over his last three games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is 6-for-12 with 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 XBH, 1 BB, and 2 SB.
CF Elijah Dunham (1-for-2, 2 RBI) entered the ballgame in the 6th inning, and swatted a two-run single in the 8th inning to cut the deficit to 6-3. Dunham reached base in all four games played during the six-game series.
CF Jasson Dominguez (0-for-2, 2 K) played five innings in centerfield in his 14th total rehab game and 10th with Somerset. Over ten rehab games with the Patriots, Dominguez went 13-for-31 (.419) with 4 HR and 11 RBI.
Somerset Patriots pitcher Brock Selvidge
