Harrisburg Falls in 11

June 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-2 in 11 innings Sunday evening at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton scored first with a run in the bottom of the 2nd inning on a Ryan Clifford home run. The Senators had only managed two baserunners on one hit through seven innings before Dérmis Garcia tied the game 1-1 with a solo home run in the 8th inning. Binghamton answered by scoring a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th to retake a 2-1 lead, but the Sens responded with a bases-loaded walk to Dérmis Garcia to tie it 2-2 in the top of the 9th. Binghamton walked off with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning to win 3-2.

THE BIG PLAY

In the bottom of the 11th inning with the bases loaded and nobody out, Nolan McLean drew a walk to give Binghamton the walk-off 3-2 win.

FILIBUSTERS

Kyle Luckham allowed just one run in seven innings of work; it's his longest outing of the season... Dérmis Garcia's 8th-inning home run is his eighth home run of the season and his second of the series... Jack Sinclair worked two scoreless innings in relief and struck out four... The Senators went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position, including going 0-for-6 in extra innings... The Senators split the series three games apiece; it's their second series split of the season and their seventh consecutive series without a series loss.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game one of their six-game series at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

