Akron Walks off New Hampshire 7-6 in Wild Sunday Finale

June 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Alexfri Planez's walk-off double capped a three-run comeback in the Akron RubberDucks 7-6 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After the Fisher Cats retook the lead in top ninth. Akron answered right back in the bottom half. Milan Tolentino started off the inning with a solo home run to bring Akron within a run. Later in the inning, Khalil Watson drove Joe Naranjo home with a line drive single to center. Two batters later, Planez drove a two-out double into the left field gap to score Watson and give Akron the walk-off win.

Mound Presence

Doug Nikhazy got the start for Akron and kept the Fisher Cats scoreless through five. New Hampshire got to the Akron left-hander for two in the sixth. In total, Nikhazy tossed five and a third innings allowing two runs while striking out two. Alaska Abney followed with an inning and two-thirds of two-run baseball. Trey Benton tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth. Tyler Thornton allowed two in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron got the offense going in the first as Kahlil Watson scored from second on a deep flyout by Aaron Bracho . Planez followed Watson's great baserunning by launching a solo home run to left field to make it 2-0 Akron. The RubberDucks added on in the third as Petey Halpin legged out an infield single to score Tolentino. After New Hampshire jumped in front 4-3 with a two-run sixth and seventh, Akron answered back in the bottom of the eighth. Planez and Kody Huff each singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Christian Cairo grounded into a fielder's choice, but hustled down the line to force and errant throw, which allowed Planez to score and tie the game at 4-4.

Notebook

15 hits are a season high for Akron....Four RubberDucks picked up multi-hit games...Planez finished the series 8-19 with two home runs and five RBI (6-9 with two home runs, two doubles, a triple and four RBI in the last two games)...Game Time: 2:46...Attendance: 3,315.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before starting a 12-game and 13 day road trip to Portland and Hartford. The road trip begins at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Hadlock Field as the RubberDucks take on the Sea Dogs. Akron returns home on Tuesday, June 18 to start a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

