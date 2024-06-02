Meyers' Four Late RBIs Clinch Series Win
June 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie (28-21) clinched a series win over Richmond (24-27) with an 8-4 win in the series finale on Sunday.
In the first, Hao-Yu Lee connected on his team-leading eighth home run. His two-run blast against Richmond starter Hayden Birdsong gave Erie an early 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Eliezer Alfonzo drove a two-run double to make it a 4-0 first-inning lead.
Jairo Pomares connected on a solo home run in the second inning against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn, making it 4-1.
Damon Dues led off the third with a single for Richmond. With two out and Grant McCray batting, he scored on a wild pitch by Burhenn. Erie's lead was cut to 4-2.
Richmond inched closer in the sixth inning against Angel Reyes. With Dilan Rosario on second and two out, Allan Cerda reached on Gage Workman's fielding error, which scored Rosario and made it 4-3.
Erie plated a pair in the seventh on three straight hits against Squirrels reliever Tyler Myrick. After singles from Trei Cruz and Jake Holton, Chris Meyers connected on a two-run double. Erie extended the lead to 6-3.
In the eighth, Richmond scored another run on a fielding error. Cerda's ground ball to Carlos Mendoza resulted in an error, which scored Andy Thomas to make it 6-4.
Meyers made it 8-4 Erie when he connected on a two-run blast in the ninth. It was his eighth homer of the season and gave him a four-RBI game.
RJ Petit (2-3) earned the win. Birdsong (4-2) took the loss.
Erie begins a series with New Hampshire at UPMC on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Troy Melton faces left-hander Trenton Wallace.
