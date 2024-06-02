June 2, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DEJA VU The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Altoona Curve in extra-innings for the second consecutive night with 11-8 win in ten innings. With the win, Portland regains sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division. Kyle Teel crushes a go-ahead grand slam for his second homer in the ninth inning in as many nights. The grand slam marked his third homer of the series. Teel went three-for-four with four RBI while Tyler McDonough went three-for-five. Seven Sea Dogs recorded a hit while five recorded multi-hit days in the fourteen-hit affair. Jonathan Brand earned his first win of the season with 1.1 in relief. Portland scored two runs in the top of the second inning before a double from Brendan Dixon for the Curve would cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning. A single from Joe Perez in the bottom of the third would tie the game and pause the scoring until the seventh. Altoona scored two in the seventh after a single from Sammy Siani and a triple from Jase Bowen. In the top of the ninth, Teel came to the plate and demolished a grand slam to right field to put Portland back on top, 6-4 with his sixth homer of the season. Mickey Gasper would score Matthew Lugo who reached on a triple (4) with a sacrifice fly to left. The Curve tied it at seven in the bottom of the ninth after a single from Tsung-Che Cheng along with a two-run single from Dustin Peterson. In the top of the tenth, Portland scored four runs highlighted by a two-run single from Marcelo Mayer along with a bases-loaded walk from Gasper to pull away an 11-7 lead. Altoona scored a run in the home half after Siani reached on a force out but Portland took their second extra-inning victory with an 11-8 final score.

TEEL TORMENTING 'TOON TOWN This week against Altoona, Teel leads the team with a .450 average against Curve pitching across five games so far. He has gone 9-20 with five runs, three homers, eleven RBI, two walks, five strikeouts, and two stolen bags. Teel finished the month of May leading the team in average with a .357 average across 22 games started. His .443 OBP and 1.003 also leads the team for the month of May. Teel went three-for-four Friday night with two runs and a stolen base. two-for-four with a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth to notch his fifth this season. Last night, Teel hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning to notch his third homer of the series. He went three-for-four with a run, a double, four RBI, and one strikeout. Teel's grand slam was the first for Portland since Ceddanne Rafaela hit one on 9/4/22 against Somerset.

PERALES TO PORTLAND RHP Luis Perales was promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to a six- game series with the Altoona Curve. Perales is in his 4th professional season and was added to the Sox' 40- man roster on 11/14/23. Perales entered 2024 ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' No. 9 prospect and as having the system's best fastball. He was also ranked by BA as a top Sox prospect (No. 17) and as having the minor league system's best fastball entering 2023. Perales has averaged at least 10.00 SO/9.0 IP for each minor league team he has played for (11.87 career) and was the youngest Red Sox player invited to Major League Spring Training camp in 2024 (20 years old). Prior to his promotion, Perales made seven starts for the Drive in 2024 where he earned a 1-2 record with a 3.42 ERA across 26.1 innings. He held opponents to a .269 average against him.

ALL-TIME VS ALTOONA This week will mark the first of two series against the Altoona Curve in 2024. Altoona will visit Portland for a six-game series during the week of August 6th-11th. Altoona's leading hitter in 2012, Brock Holt, was traded to the Boston Red Sox in the deal that also sent closer Joel Hanrahan to the Red Sox. Among the players sent to the Pirates organization was Sea Dogs pitcher Stolmy Pimentel. Altoona has had two former Sea Dogs as Hitting Coaches. Jon Nunally (Hitting Coach for Portland in 2006) and Keoni De Renne (2006).

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts ten of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Angel Bastardo (26) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 2, 1995 - Lou Lucca's tie-breaking 3-run home run in the seventh inning helped the Sea Dogs score a 6-3 game in the opening game of an eventual doubleheader split with Canton-Akron.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Luis Perales is set to take the mound in the series finale in what will also mark his Double-A debut. Perales last pitched with High-A Greenville on May 21st against Greensboro where he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out twelve.

