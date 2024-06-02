Brnovich Brilliant as Baysox Salvage Series Split in Somerset

BRIDGEWATER, N.J - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, defeated the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark to secure a series split on the road.

Starting right-hander Kyle Brnovich (W, 4-1) threw six no-hit, shutout innings and allowed just one walk over six strikeouts to receive the win. It's the longest start thrown by a Baysox starter this season. In his two starts this week against Somerset, Brnovich threw 11 innings and gave up just one earned run and struck out nine. The 26-year-old now owns a 1.50 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP in five starts this season.

Bowie (25-25) grabbed the first lead of the game on a Max Wagner RBI infield single off Somerset starting left-hander Brock Selvidge (L, 4-4). The one-run lead doubled in the fifth on a TT Bowens sacrifice fly to left, his team leading 32nd RBI of the season. Bowens remains tied for fifth in the Eastern League in RBI.

Two more runs scored in the seventh on RBI singles from Jud Fabian and John Rhodes.

Somerset (25-26) broke the Bowie combined no-hit bid in the bottom of the seventh after Agustin Ramirez doubled with one out against right-hander Morgan McSweeney.

The Baysox grabbed their largest lead of the game in the eighth on a Dylan Beavers RBI single and a balk on reliever Jack Neely, scoring Anthony Servideo from third to make it 6-0 Bowie. Beavers reached base four times on the day with two walks and two singles.

In the eighth, Somerset broke the shutout bid and cut the lead in half on an RBI double from Spencer Jones and a two-run single from Elijah Dunham but right-hander Dylan Heid (S, 3) came on in and retired the final five batters to close out the game.

