Fightin Phils Fall in Sunday Finale at Hartford

(Hartford, CT) - A three-run seventh inning from the Hartford Yard Goats (27-23) proved to be the difference in their 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (21-30) on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park.

With the loss, the Fightin Phils drop five-of-six games this week at Hartford. It also marks the third straight road series that Reading has dropped five games.

With a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Fighitn Phils went to Cristian Hernandez (L, 0-1) out of the bullpen. Braiden Ward led off the inning with an infield single and stole second base. Then, Nic Kent singled on a softly-hit infield ground ball to put runners on first and third. Adael Amador followed with a double to right field to score Ward and move Kent to third, tying the game at two. With one out, Yanquiel Fernandez knocked a single to score Kent and Amado and put Hartford up for good, 4-2.

The Fightin Phils jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third frame. Casey Martin reached on a one-out double, then Marcus Lee Sang walked to put runners on first and second. Jose Rodriguez extended his team-best hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI single, scoring Martin. A couple of batters later, Carson Taylor knocked in his team-best 38th RBI with a sacrifice fly to center that scored Lee Sang.

Hartford got its other run in the bottom of the fourth. Warming Bernabel led off the inning with his sixth double of the season and advanced to third on a fly ball to right field by Zach Kokoska. Bladimir Restituyo knocked in Bernabel with a ground out to shortstop to make it 2-1, Reading at the time.

Robinson Pina started on the mound for the Fightin Phils and turned in another solid outing. Pina went 5.2 innings, allowing one run on five hits, with six strikeouts. It marks Pina's first outing since his first one on April 7 where he did not earn a decision, a streak of seven-straight starts. Tristan Garnett did not allow a run over one-third of an inning, and Tommy McCollum tossed a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning.

Andrew Quezada was strong for Hartford as the starter. He went six innings, allowing two runs on six hits, with one strikeout. Collin Baumgartner got the win (W, 1-0) with a scoreless seventh inning. Alec Barger and Seth Haloversen (S, 2) each pitched perfect frames to finish off the win for Hartford. Marcus Lee Sang had two hits for the Fightin Phils.

