Curve Drop Series Finale to Sea Dogs

June 2, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Joe Perez finished Sunday with two RBI for Altoona, but the Portland Sea Dogs powered their way to 10 runs on 10 hits and defeated the Curve, 10-4, at PNG Field.

Portland jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the ballgame, with five runs allowed by Sean Sullivan in the start. Sullivan allowed three unearned runs in the first inning after Kervin Pichardo committed a two-out error. Mickey Gasper plated two runs on an RBI-single.

Marcelo Mayer added an RBI-single in the second inning before Tyler Miller hit a solo home run off Sullivan in the fourth inning. The Curve went to Valentin Linarez , who gave up two runs with one earned in 2.2 innings pitched. Justin Meis surrendered three runs on six hits in the final three innings of the game.

Altoona plated a run on a Tres Gonzalez ground-out in the fifth inning and a Perez Rbi-single in the sixth. Two runs scored for the Curve in the eighth inning on a Seth Beer RBI-single and a Perez sacrifice fly.

Luis Perales struck out seven batters in five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with a walk in his Double-A debut to earn the win for Portland. With the win, Portland won the series 4-2 over Altoona.

Altoona travels to Richmond to begin a six-game series on Tuesday night against the Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Altoona will send RHP Bubba Chandler to the mound against LHP John Michael Bertrand for the Flying Squirrels.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

