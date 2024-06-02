Perales Dominates in Debut to Secure Sea Dogs Series Win

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (28-23) secure a series win over the Altoona Curve (16-35) with a 10-4 finale win on Sunday afternoon.

Luis Perales dominated, striking out seven through 5.0 innings to start in his Double-A debut. He allowed just one unearned run on two hits to preserve a perfect 0.00 ERA. Tyler Miller mashed his first Double-A homer while Mickey Gasper went two-for-three with four RBI on the day.

Portland scored three in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. A two-run single from Gasper would highlight the first. Marcelo Mayer singled to right field in the top of the second to put Portland up by four.

Miller launched his first Double-A homer in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff solo shot to right center field. In the top of the fifth, a groundout from Eddinson Paulino would give the Sea Dogs a six-run advantage.

Altoona got on the board with an RBI groundout from Tres Gonzalez in the bottom of the fifth before Portland extended a 7-1 lead in the top of the sixth after a passed ball scored a run. Joe Perez singled in sixth to score the second run for the Curve.

In the seventh, an RBI triple from Eddinson Paulino (2) along with a sacrifice fly from Gasper would score two for Portland. In the bottom of the eighth, Seth Beer singled to drive in a run before Joe Perez hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score the final run for the Curve. Gasper doubled in the top of the ninth (13) to score Nick Yorke and complete the scoring on either side in the 10-4 finale win over Altoona.

RHP Luis Perales (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run (0 ER) on two hits while walking one and striking out seven. RHP Sean Sullivan (1-5, 3.12 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.1 innings allowing five runs (2 ER) on four hits while walking three and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 for a six-game series against the Akron RubberDucks. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:00pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced.

