Seigler And Breaux Home Runs Not Enough On Wednesday

August 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Anthony Seigler of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon in the second of a six-game Double-A Subway Series at TD Bank Ballpark.

Somerset's bullpen duo of Bailey Dees and Alex Mauricio combined to throw 4.2 perfect IP with 2 K, retiring 14 straight batters in relief. Since 6/1, the Patriots bullpen has pitched to a Double-A leading 3.51 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (4.1 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 2 K) took his second loss of the season, allowing a season-high four runs in a season-high 4.1 IP.

CF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-4, 2B, 2 SB) registered his team-leading 27th multi-hit game of the season and fourth straight multi-hit game. The multi-hit performance was also Dominguez's seventh in the last 12 games. Dominguez extended his season-long hit streak to eight games and on-base streak to 18 games. The Yankees top prospect is now hitting .441 with 6 RBI and 4 2B in eight August games. Over his last 26 games dating back to 7/7, Dominguez is slashing .360/.427/.523 with 3 HR, 21 RBI and 13 SB. Dominguez swiped two bases for the sixth time this season, and his 35 SB on the season place third in the Eastern League.

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-4, HR) got the scoring started in the 2nd with a solo blast, his second homer of the season. Wednesday marked Seigler's third multi-hit game of the season and first since being activated off the injured list on 7/27.

DH Josh Breaux (1-for-3, HR) cut the deficit to two runs with his fifth homer of the season. Breaux now has 24 career homers with Somerset, tied with Oswaldo Cabrera for the fifth most in the Yankees era.

