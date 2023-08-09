Reading Swept in Doubleheader at New Hampshire

(Manchester, NH) - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (12-20, 47-53) prevailed twice over the Reading Fightin Phils (16-18, 44-58) to capture a doubleheader sweep on Wednesday afternoon. The Fisher Cats gain a 2-0 lead in this week's six-game series.

Game One

Reading got started in the top of the first when Madison Stokes singled to lead off the game. Stokes advanced to second on a balk then to third on a throwing error by New Hampshire pitcher Chad Dallas. With Stokes on third, Oliver Dunn lifted a fly ball to right field that scored Stokes. Ethan Wilson extended Reading's lead in the second with a solo homer to make it 2-0.

New Hampshire got one back in the bottom of the frame when Trevor Schwecke hit a home run to right. The Fisher Cats remained quiet until the fifth. Schwecke led off the inning with a walk and Riley Tirotta was hit by a pitch. Sebastian Espino then hit a softly-hit single to the vacant hole by second base to score Schwecke and tie the game at two. That would end the day for Hendrickson in the fifth, bringing in Dominic Pipkin in to escape a jam in the fifth.

Hendrickson went 4.2 innings, and allowed two runs on two hits, with three walks and five strikeouts. Dallas was strong for New Hampshire, striking out ten Fightin Phils over five-innings pitched. He also allowed one-earned run on four hits and no walks.

The Fisher Cats walked it off in the bottom of the seventh when Riley Tirotta hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Schwecke again and gave New Hampshire the 3-2 win. Juan Nunez (W, 2-3) pitched a clean two innings to set New Hampshire up. Carlos Francisco (L, 2-2) allowed the winning run in the ninth.

Game Two

Both offenses remained quiet through the first two innings, but Reading struck in the third. Herbert Iser led off the frame with an infield single, then Nick Ward singled in his first Double-A game. With Iser and Ward on base, Dunn blasted a three-run homer to right to stay hot and put Reading up 3-0. It was Dunn's 16th homer of the season and fifth over his last eight games.

Adam Leverett opened for Reading and was strong. The righty tossed three-scoreless frames and allowed just two hits, with three strikeouts. Cristian Hernandez (L, 4-3) entered behind Leverett and was immediately tagged by New Hampshire in the fourth.

Damiano Palmegiani reached on a walk and then Hernandez surrendered a two-run homer to right off the bat of Rainer Nunez to make it 3-2. Phil Clarke followed with a bloop single to left then Miguel Hiraldo gave New Hampshire the lead with a two-run shot to left to make it 4-3 Fisher Cats. Hernandez allowed four-earned runs on three hits over two-thirds an inning. The Fisher Cats tacked on an insurance run in the sixth off Tommy McCollum on a Tirotta single to score Hiraldo and make it 5-3.

Luis Quinones (W, 4-2) started for New Hampshire and went five-strong innings. He struck out seven and allowed three-earned runs on three hits. Mason Fluharty (S, 4) pitched the seventh to finish the victory for the Fisher Cats.

Up Next

Reading and New Hampshire are back in action Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Mick Abel is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Michael Dominguez for New Hampshire. Video coverage is available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home Tuesday, August 15, to begin a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

