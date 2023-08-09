August 9, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

August 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT In the Sea Dogs' return to Hadlock Field yesterday, Portland fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 8-1 in extra innings. Hartford took the early lead in the top of the first after Kyle Datres hit a lead off single before three consecutive walks loaded the bases. A wild pitch allowed Datres to score and Hartford led, 1-0. In the bottom of the sixth, Nick Yorke hit a leadoff double (15) before a single from Chase Meidroth put runners on the corners. An RBI groundout from Nathan Hickey would score Yorke and the Sea Dogs tied the game at one. With the game tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played extras. In the top of the tenth, a ground-rule double from Drew Romo would score two and the Yard Goats took the 3-1 lead. A two-run single from Datres would extend the lead before an RBI single from Grant Lavigne made it 6-1. An RBI groundout from Jordan Beck along with a sacrifice fly from Yanquiel Fernandez capped off the eight-run inning.

JORDAN JUST KEEPS HITTING Jordan recorded his fifth multi-hit game with Portland last night going two-for-four with a pair of singles. Across his 20 games at the Double-A level, Jordan has recorded a hit in all but five to tally a .260 batting average. He is currently hitting .333 in the month of August with three home runs.

NO RUNS ALLOWED IN AUGUSTRyan Zeferjahn pitched 2.0 scoreless innings last night allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out two to record his third scoreless outing in the month of August. Across 4.2 innings in August, Zeferjahn is sporting a perfect 0.00 ERA. Luis Guerrero fired 2.0 shutout innings allowing no hits while walking one and striking out three. Guerrero has also not allowed a run in the month of August and records the lowest ERA amongst Sea Dogs relievers (1.76 ERA) across 41.0 IP.

ROSIER RAKESCorey Rosier is currently riding a five-game hitting streak that dates back to August 3rd in Bowie after a single last night. Rosier has recorded ten hits across that time frame while four of his last five have been multi-hit games. Rosier is batting a team-high .304 on the season and is currently hitting .313 in the month of August.

SCOUTING THE SEA DOGSPortland currently ranks second amongst all of Double-A in stolen bases with 182 collectively, just behind the Somerset Patriots who have 187. Corey Rosier currently leads the league with 40 stolen bases while Phillip Sikes ranks third with 35. The Sea Dogs also rank second in the Eastern League with 182 doubles while ranking third across Double-A.

STILL IN STRIKING DISTANCEThe Sea Dogs are tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Somerset Patriots and Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Reading Fightin Phils are 1.5 games behind while the Hartford Yard Goats are 3.0 games behind the three-way tie for first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORYAugust 9, 2006 - The Sea Dogs ended a 10-game losing streak with a 5-4, walk-off victory over the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field. Jeremy West picked up an infield hit with the bases loaded and nobody out, scoring Jacoby Ellsbury for the winning run.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp takes the mound for Portland tonight. In his last outing on August 2nd, he pitched 5.0 shutout innings allowing five hits while walking three and striking out two against the Bowie Baysox. He has faced the Yard Goats once this season. Sharp last pitched against Hartford on May 19th and tossed 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

