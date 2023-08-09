Rubberta Is Flying into Canal Park on September 2 for the "Rubberta" VIP Package

August 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Rubberta will be at Canal Park Saturday, Sept. 2. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Rubberta that includes a picnic, guaranteed Rubberta bobblehead courtesy of WBNX-TV and RubberDucks Tales comic book.

Tickets for "Rubberta" VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

Sept. 2 game ticket located in the Cutwater Tiki Terrace

Guaranteed Rubberta bobblehead courtesy of WBNX-TV

Meet and greet with Rubberta

RubberDucks Tales comic book

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are excited to once again welcome Akron Comicon to the ballpark for our annual RubberDucks Comic-Con," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This is always a fantastic night at Canal Park and allows us to have a special celebration of one of our mascots through our partnership with Rubber City Comics. We can't wait to see everyone out to celebrate Rubberta and enjoy RubberDucks Comic-Con."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling (330) 375-1706 or

Tickets for all RubberDucks home games are available by calling 855-97-QUACK or by visiting www.akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.