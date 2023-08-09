Late Runs Aid Erie to a Doubleheader Split

Erie and Altoona split their doubleheader on Wednesday with Altoona taking game one, 4-2, and Erie winning game two, 5-2.

In game one, Bryce Tassin started for Erie. In the first inning with two on and two out, Connor Scott lined an RBI single to open the scoring in favor of Altoona.

Erie tied it in the third on Jace Jung's two-out, RBI double. Justice Bigbie was thrown out at home plate trying to score a second run on the double.

In the fifth, Ben Malgeri blasted a solo homer to put Erie ahead 2-1. It was his second extra-base hit of the game.

Michael Bienlien could not hold the lead in the bottom of that fifth inning. After a leadoff single and a wild pitch, Tsung-Che Cheng tied the game on an RBI single. Later in the frame, Jacob Gonzalez's groundout plated the go-ahead run. Scott followed with an RBI double to make it 4-2 Altoona.

Bienlien (1-1) took the loss in game one. Sean Sullivan (4-4) threw all seven innings and picked up the win for the Curve.

In game two, Erie jumped out to a second-inning lead thanks to an RBI single by Corey Joyce after Dillon Dingler's leadoff double.

Tim Naughton opened game two with two perfect innings for Erie. Austin Bergner took over and surrendered a fourth-inning solo home run to Matt Gorski to tie the game at one.

Erie jumped ahead in the sixth inning against Noe Toribio. Dingler was hit by pitch and was at second base with two out. Chris Meyers scored him on a go-ahead single. Jake Holton followed with a two-run home run to give Erie a 4-1 lead.

Andrew Magno allowed a double and a single to begin the bottom of the sixth inning. After Gorski lined out, Carter Bins scored a run on a fielder's choice groundout. Magno completed the save in the seventh despite allowing a pair of runs after Justice Bigbie's sacrifice fly in the top of the inning provided an insurance run.

Bergner (5-0) earned the win with three frames of relief. Toribio (2-3) took the loss. Magno secured his eighth save.

After the doubleheader split, Erie and Altoona continue the series at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday with Ty Madden opposing Braxton Ashcraft.

