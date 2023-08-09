Tidwell Leads Ponies to Win at Somerset, Move into Tie for First Place

August 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - New York Mets top pitching prospect Blade Tidwell led the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-16, 53-50) to a 4-2 win over the Somerset Patriots on Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark.

With the win, the Ponies moved into a three-way tie for first place in the Northeast Division with Somerset and Portland.

Tidwell (1-1) struck out seven batters over a career-high 7.2 innings. He allowed just two runs on two solo homers and did not issue a walk. Tidwell earned the first win of his Double-A career in dominant fashion. He threw 16 pitches or fewer in every frame.

In 14 starts since earning his first win with High-A Brooklyn on May 17, Tidwell leads all qualified pitchers in Minor League Baseball with a 1.92 ERA.

Somerset (18-16, 60-42) got on the board first with Anthony Seigler's solo home run in the second inning.

In the top of the fourth, JT Schwartz scorched a two-out double down the right field line on the 11th pitch of the at bat. The next batter, Jeremiah Jackson clobbered a go-ahead two-run homer. It was Jackson's first home run with the Mets' organization and 16th of the season at Double-A (15 with Double-A Rocket City).

Up 2-1 in the fifth, Hayden Senger ripped a one-out single and stole second base. Mateo Gil was the next batter, and he clubbed a two-run homer to left field to give Binghamton a 4-1 lead. Senger had a multi-hit game with a double in the third and single in the fifth.

Josh Breaux cut into the Ponies' lead with a solo homer in the fifth that made it 4-2. The Patriots had the potential tying run in scoring position and potential winning run on first in the ninth inning, but Trey McLoughlin earned the save by rolling a ground ball that Jackson turned into a 4-4-3 double play to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies will continue their series with the Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Senger threw two runners out that were trying to steal second base, strike 'em out, throw 'em out double play in the fifth after Breaux's homer...Gil hit his second Double-A homer and 12th overall this season...Schwartz extended his on-base streak to nine games...Binghamton has won 10 of its last 12 games to move into a tie for first place in the Northeast Division.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.