SeaWolves Toss Two-Hit Shutout, Beyeler Wins 1,000th Career Game

Erie pitching shined on Wednesday night, blanking the Akron RubberDucks and holding them to only two hits in a 4-0 win for the SeaWolves.

The staff had a perfect start to the night. Elvin Rodriguez (1-0) continued his scoreless start to the season, and sent down all 15 batters he faced to earn the win. Rodriguez was replaced by Billy Lescher after throwing 70 pitches and Lescher kept the perfect game going with a clean sixth inning. Akron broke up the bid in the seventh inning, however, when Tyler Freeman led off the frame with a single up the middle.

Brad Bass had no issue preserving the shutout for Erie. The right-hander struck out four batters across three scoreless innings to earn his first save of the season.

Erie pieced together base hits at key times during the game. Riley Greene led off the night with a single to the shortstop and later scored on a Josh Lester single. Jacob Robson scored the other run for Erie after drawing a walk, and Kerry Carpenter finished it off with a double to left field.

The offense went dormant again until the fifth inning. John Valente opened the frame with a double to left field, but was thrown out trying to extend the hit to a triple. Riley Greene followed with his second hit of the game, another single into center field. Greene went 3-for-4 on the day with two runs and a stolen base to help pace the SeaWolves. Following Greene's single in the fifth, Ryan Kreidler shot a line drive off of Erie Insurance Arena for a two-run home run.

Kreidler's home run knocked Juan Hillman (0-1) out of the game. Three relievers, Aaron Pinto, Juan Moto, and Jake Miednik kept Erie off of the board for the rest of the night.

It was a special win for manager Arnie Beyeler as he earned his 1,000th career game. He is the 12th among active managers in Minor League Baseball with 1,000 wins.

