Help Wanted: Flying Squirrels Hosting Job Fair on Thursday
May 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair on Thursday at The Diamond to fill positions in food & beverage, retail and other areas for their home games at The Diamond throughout the spring and summer.
The job fair will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23230). Interested candidates can enter the stadium through the main gates next to Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
"We are off to a fantastic start to the 2021 season, but in order to serve the increased anticipated crowds as the summer goes on, we are in need of more part-time employees to help us make positive memories with our fan base," Flying Squirrels CEO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "The Squirrels are a family and The Diamond is a unique, fun place to work. We hope that many folks will visit our job fair on Thursday and join the Squirrels family as we continue to help the community heal from the pandemic."
Available positions include:
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Concession Stand Cashiers
Line Cooks
Cold Prep Cooks
Fry Cooks
Food Runners
Dishwashers
Stock Crew
HOSPITALITY
Banquet Servers/Suite Attendants
RETAIL
Daytime Retail Associates
TICKETING
Ticket Sellers
FIELD OPERATIONS
Grounds Crew
Anyone interested in working with the Flying Squirrels can fill out the Candidate Information Form and return it to staffing@squirrelsbaseball.com. The Flying Squirrels' 2021 game schedule can be found here.
The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for their second homestand of the 2021 season from Tuesday, May 18 through Sunday, May 23. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.
