Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (4-3, 4TH PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.5 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (6-0, 1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.0 GB)

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. LHP JUAN HILLMAN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 | 6:05 P.M. | UPMC PARK

GAME #8 | HOME GAME #2 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1300 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

--UPCOMING SCHEDULE & STARTING PITCHERS

THURSDAY, MAY 13 VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP A.J. Ladwig (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. LHP Tanner Tully (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

FRIDAY, MAY 14 VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Ricardo Pinto (0-1, 7.73 ERA) vs. RHP Alex Royalty (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

SATURDAY, MAY 15 vs. AKRON - 4:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

RHP Paul Richan (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Shane McCarthy (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

LAST NIGHT:

Erie fell victim to the Akron RubberDucks' pitching staff last night, and was shutout for the first time this season. The SeaWolves' only managed to get one base runner to third base in the 5-0 loss, when Jacob Robson hit a triple with two outs in the ninth inning before he was stranded. Pedro Payano was roughed up in the third inning, but still posted strong numbers in his second outing of the season, including 11 strikeouts to tie his career best. Akron posted all five of their runs in the third, with a hit batter, a walk, two singles, and a three-run home run by Trenton Brooks. Cale Coshow and Mark Leiter Jr. combined for four scoreless innings of relief. Akron's pitching was led by Eli Lingos starting. The lefty pitched five scoreless innings in his first win of the season, while Skylar Arias and Nick Mikolajchak preserved the shutout from the bullpen.

