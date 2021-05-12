Jackson Cluff Hits First Double-A Home Run in Sens 4-1 Loss

Jackson Cluff hit his first home run this season in the Senators 4-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday night. Richmond had a 3-0 lead into the sixth inning when Cluff homered trimming the Sens deficit to 3-1. Harrisburg went on to load the bases with one out in the sixth, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

On Capitol Hill

Carson Teel went a season-high six innings for the Senators. He allowed single runs in three different frames but pitches well. He struck out four and walked two. Ryan Tapani tossed the final three frames and allowed just a ninth inning unearned run. Teel and Tapani held Richmond to just 2-for-13 hitting with runners in scoring position.

With the Gavel

Jackson Cluff homered and singled in the game. Ian Sagdal and Nick Banks each had a single counting for the Sens four hits in the game.

Filibusters

The Senators have yet to record more than five hits in a game. Defensively they turned their ninth double play and for the second straight game had an outfield assist when Rhett Wiseman threw out Shane Matheny at second base.

On Deck

The Senators play game three of their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.

