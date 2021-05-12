May 12, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 12, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END - The 8-4 loss last night snapped Portland's five-game winning streak. The winning streak was the best start to a season for the Sea Dogs since 2017 when Portland opened up with six victories.

MOVING ON UP - The Sea Dogs announced the first two roster moves of the 2021 season on May 11. RHP Adam Lau was activated from the Development List and INF Jack Lopez was promoted to AAA Worcester. Lopez hit .421 with three doubles, a grand slam, 9 RBI and five runs with the Sea Dogs in five games. Lau split time between Portland and Pawtucket (AAA) in 2019 and appeared in 35 games with Sea Dogs. He had a 1-4 record with 3.31 ERA after tossing 51.2 innings allowing 19 earned runs on 43 hits while walking 23 and striking out 62

FITZGERALD'S STREAK - Infielder Ryan Fitzgerald is currently riding a six-game hitting streak for the Sea Dogs. He is batting .389 with seven hits, five RBI, two runs, four doubles and one stolen base. He has an OBP of .421 and OPS of 1.032.

MIESES LEADS THE PACK - OF Johan Mieses ranks in various categories in the Double A Northeast League. He is tied for first with home runs (4), second in slugging percentage (.895), fifth in OPS (1.335), tied for third in total bases (17) and tied for second in runs scored (7).

ERRORS - Portland committed a season high five errors in last night's loss. Frank German, Jeisson Rosario, Ryan Fitzgerald (2) and Roldani Baldwin all committed errors for the Sea Dogs.

ON THE BUMP - Josh Winckowski takes the mound for the Sea Dogs in his second start of the season. He last pitched 5/6 vs New Hampshire and tossed 3.1 innings allowing three runs (all unearned) on one hit while walking four and striking out four.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.