SeaWolves Pitch 4-0 Shutout, Ending RubberDucks' Perfect Start

Erie right-hander Elvin Rodriguez pitched five perfect innings, and SeaWolves pitching retired the first 18 RubberDucks batters on the way to a two-hit shutout that ended Akron's perfect start to the season in a 4-0 SeaWolves win in the second game of a six-game series at UPMC Park Wednesday night.

Turning Point

After being shut out in Tuesday's series opener, the SeaWolves jumped on the scoreboard in the first inning against Akron left-hander Juan Hillman. Center fielder Riley Greene hit a leadoff infield single, and right fielder Jacob Robson walked with one out. First baseman Josh Lester hit a two-out RBI single to right field, and left fielder Kerry Carpenter followed with an RBI double to left field. The pair of runs snapped RubberDucks pitchers' string of 17 scoreless innings.

Mound Presence

Hillman rebounded from the first inning by setting down eight batters in a row and retiring of 10 off 11 until the end of the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, he yielded Greene's one-out single and shortstop Ryan Kreidler's two-run home run to left field, ending his start after 4 1/3 innings. The bullpen after him pitched scoreless relief, with right-hander Aaron Pinto working 1 2/3 innings, and one inning each by right-hander Juan Móta and left-hander Jake Miednik. Akron pitchers struck out 13 batters, recording at least 10 strikeouts for the sixth straight game.

Duck Tales

Against Erie right-hander Brad Bass, RubberDucks shortstop Tyler Freeman had Akron's first hit with a seventh-inning leadoff single. He was doubled off first base on a line drive by the next batter, center fielder Richie Palacios. Designated hitter Josh Rolette had the only other Akron hit, a ninth-inning one-out single, but only reached second base.

Notebook

Freeman has reached base in all six games he has played...Akron's 6-0 start was the best since the franchise moved to Akron before the 1997 season...RubberDucks pitchers have 78 strikeouts through seven games this season...The Akron bullpen has not allowed a run for its last 17 2/3 innings...Erie pitchers have held Akron scoreless with just three hits over the last 15 innings...Time of game: 2:22 (quickest of the season)...Attendance: 783.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game series in Erie at 6:05 p.m. EDT Thursday. Akron LHP Tanner Tully (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to face SeaWolves RHP A.J. Ladwig (0-1, 7.71). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

