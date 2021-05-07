SeaWolves Stumble on Soggy Night in Reading

The SeaWolves (3-1) battled through cold, rainy and windy conditions on Friday night at First Energy Stadium, falling to the Reading Fightin Phils 8-4.

Reading jumped ahead in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter A.J. Ladwig. Arquimedes Gamboa led off with a double and Dalton Guthrie reached on a bunt single putting a pair on for Daniel Brito. Brito singled home Gamboa for a 1-0 lead. Matt Vierling walked to load the bases for Josh Stephen who lifted a fly ball to center for a sacrifice fly plating Guthrie. An error on the throw in allowed Brito to score for a 3-0 lead.

Erie got on the board in the third against Reading starter Jhordany Mezquita when Ryan Kriedler doubled and scored on a Jacob Robson knock.

The Fightins added a pair of two out runs in the third and fourth innings on a Stephen RBI single and a Luke Miller home run for a 5-1 advantage.

The SeaWolves made it a two-run game in the top of the sixth. Kerry Carpenter led off with a double. Juan Centeno followed with an opposite-field, two-run home run to make it 5-3. The home run was his first.

Reading grabbed it's largest lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Cale Coshow to go ahead 8-3. Madison Stokes and Nick Matera each singled. Stokes scored on a Miller sacrifice fly. Brito singled home a pair with the bases loaded to cap the Fightins scoring for the night.

The SeaWolves got one back in the seventh making it a four-run game against reliever Jonathan Hennigan. Kriedler led off and reached on an infield double on a ball that was lost in the lights. He later scored on a Carpenter groundout.

Reading reliever Jakob Hernandez (1-0) earned the win hurling two scoreless frames in relief. He allowed only one hit and struck out four.

Ladwig (0-1) in his first start since returning from Tommy John surgery took the loss. He allowed five runs, four earned, on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

