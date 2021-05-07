Yard Goats Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
May 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Tonight's Yard Goats Game in Richmond, Virginia has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch will be at 4:35pm.
