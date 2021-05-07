Florial Powers Patriots to Win
May 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Estevan Florial of the Somerset Patriots jogs past home plate following his homer
(Somerset Patriots)
Bridgewater, New Jersey - Estevan Florial's power was on full display with two home runs to lead the Somerset Patriots (3-1) to an 10-2 win Friday night over the Harrisburg Senators (1-3) at TD Bank Ballpark.
For the second time in four games, Florial led off the home half of the first inning with a homer (2) to give Somerset an early lead. His no doubt three-run shot (3) broke the game open to cap off a five-run third inning.
Florial was the offensive star with his four RBI performance, but he was not alone. Brandon Wagner plated two runs in the game with a sharp groundball to third base in the first inning and a single to left in the third.
In the bottom of the seventh, Michael Beltre doubled home Thomas Milone on a night when he also scored three times and racked up two hits.
Overall, every Patriot batter in the lineup reached base, with the team amassing a season-high 11 hits.
Somerset's starting pitcher, Janson Junk, tossed 3.2 innings, allowing one run while striking out four, before he gave way to the bullpen.
Stephen Ridings (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Harrisburg starter Sterling Sharp (0-1) took the loss after he yielded eight runs (three earned) over 2.2 innings of work.
The Patriots and the Senators continue the opening series on Saturday with a 7:05 pm game at TD Bank Ballpark.
Estevan Florial of the Somerset Patriots jogs past home plate following his homer
