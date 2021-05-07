Yard Goats Announce Fan Friendly Parking and Commuter Plan

May 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced fan friendly parking and commuter plan, which once again includes $5 and $4 parking at five select lots and garages, and 100 bike racks right at the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to park within a block of Dunkin' Donuts Park through a partnership with LAZ Parking and Hartford Parking Authority. Fans also have the option of commuting to the game with CTfastrak and Transit services, from throughout the greater Hartford area to within two blocks of Dunkin' Donuts Park. Free parking is available at CTfastrak Stations in New Britain, Newington, West Hartford and Hartford Line/Union Station.

"We're pleased to be able to offer fans $5 and $4 parking once again this season, thanks to our great partners at LAZ Parking and the Hartford Parking Authority," said Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson.

Fans are invited to park at any of the following lots and garages to view park driving directions and our new interactive aerial parking map):

Market Street (300 Market Street) $5.00 per car

Morgan Street (1000 Main Street) $5.00 per car

MAT Garage (55 Chapel Street South) $4.00 per car

Main Street Stadium Lot (58 Chapel Street North) $5.00 per car

San Juan lot (480 Ann Uccello Street) $5.00 per car

All five lots are easily accessible from two major highways, Interstate 84 and Interstate 91. Fans will have the opportunity to pre-pay for parking through the Yard Goats website, and via the LAZgo app.

