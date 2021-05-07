May 7, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SO ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Sea Dogs secured their first victory of the season in a doubleheader sweep of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last night. Portland took game one, 9-6, then a home run by Johan Mieses in the sixth inning of game two lifted the 'Dogs over the 'Cats, 4-3.

OVER THE MAINE MONSTER: Johan Mieses' solo blast in the sixth was the first of the season for Portland and was sent over the Maine Monster in left field.

TOP DOG: Sea Dogs batters at the top of the batting order are batting .444 with two doubles and one stolen base. They also have a OBP of .545 and have scored three of the Sea Dogs runs so far this season.

GIVE US A RIGHTY: Sea Dogs hitters are batting .254 against right-handed pitchers through the first three games of the season. Every run (13) that Portland has plated has also been against a right-handed pitcher. Through three games, the Sea Dogs have recorded three doubles and one home run against right-handed pitchers with 15 total hits.

SOUTHPAW STRUGGLES: On the other hand, Portland is hitting .217 against lefties on the mound and have not reached on an extra base hit. As a team, they have only recorded five hits against left-handed pitchers and have drawn two walks.

WARD GETS THE NOD: Thad Ward, the #10 Prospect in the Red Sox system according to Baseball America, was named Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year and a South Atlantic League mid-season All-Star in 2019. He made 13 starts with Single-A Greenville and 12 with High-A Salem in 2019, going 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA (30 ER/126.1 IP), a .198 opponent AVG, 157 SO, and only 6 HR allowed (0.43 HR/9.0 IP). Ward surrendered 3 ER or fewer in each of his 25 starts in 2019, including 7 scoreless outings of at least 5.0 IP. From the beginning of the 2019 season until he was promoted to Salem on 6/20/19, led the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.99), strikeouts (87), and opponent AVG (.194).

