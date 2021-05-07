Erie SeaWolves at Reading Fightin Phils - Game Information
May 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (3-0, 0.0 GB) VS. READING FIGHIN PHILS (0-3, 3.0 GB)
RHP A.J. LADWIG (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP KYLE GLOGOSKI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
FRIDAY, MAY 7 | 7:05 P.M. | FIRST ENERGY STADIUM
GAME #4 | ROAD GAME #4 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM
UPCOMING SCHEDULE & STARTING PITCHERS
SATURDAY, MAY 8 AT READING - 6:45 P.M. - FIRST ENERGY STADIUM
RHP RICARDO PINTO (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP MARK APPEL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
SUNDAY, MAY 9 AT READING - 2:15 P.M. - FIRST ENERGY STADIUM
RHP PAUL RICHAN (0-0, 6.75 ERA) VS. TBD
MONDAY - OFF
TUESDAY, MAY 11 VS. AKRON - 6:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK
RHP PEDRO PAYANO (1-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. TBD
After leading 5-0 in the seventh inning, Erie held off a late rally from Reading on Thursday night, finishing out a 5-4 win for their third of the season. Erie slugged another pair of home runs in the win, making for seven on the season from the team. Yariel Gonzalez collected his second long ball in the first inning, while Ryan Kriedler knocked his first, a two-run shot in the third. Elvin Rodriguez gleamed on the mound in his Double-A debut. The right-hander put zeros on the board across four innings of work, allowing only two hits and striking out six. Mark Leiter Jr. earned the win in relief behind two scoreless frames of his own, while Reading put pressure on the rest of the bullpen. Joe Navilhon escaped with the save in a tense ninth inning. After placing the tying and winning runs on base, Reading flew into a game-ending double play. It was highlighted by the outfield arm of Jacob Robson, and a smooth tag by Jon Rosoff at home to secure the win.
