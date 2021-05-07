Flying Squirrels and Yard Goats Postponed Friday

May 7, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Friday night's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Hartford Yard Goats has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. The ballpark gates will open at 4 p.m. Saturday's double-header, which will consist of two seven-inning games, is sold out.

Fans who had tickets for Friday night's game will be able to exchange their tickets for any remaining 2021 Flying Squirrels home game based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-3866.

Friday's Ardillas Voladoras fleece ruana giveaway presented by Pepsi will be rescheduled to another game to be announced.

The Flying Squirrels conclude the homestand on Sunday afternoon against the Hartford Yard Goats at 1:05 p.m. Limited tickets are available at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

