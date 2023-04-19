SeaWolves Strong Early But Fall to Squirrels

The SeaWolves jumped out to an early lead on Wednesday night against the Richmond Flying Squirrels but surrendered 11 unanswered runs in an 11-2 loss at The Diamond.

In the top of the second, the SeaWolves loaded the bases on a Trei Cruz walk, Wenceel Perez single and Colt Keith hit by pitch. Grant Witherspoon singled to left off of Squirrels starter Carson Seymour, plating a pair of runs for a 2-0 advantage.

Erie starter Dylan Smith hurled an immaculate inning in the bottom of the first and got the Squirrels in order in the second, combining for four strikeouts in two frames. In the bottom of the third, Riley Mahan doubled and was singled home by Hayden Cantrelle cutting the lead down to one. With two outs, Richmond loaded the bases and got RBI knocks from Carter Aldrete and Andy Thomas for a 3-2 lead. A fourth run scored on an error for a 4-2 Richmond edge.

The 'Wolves went to the bullpen in the fourth and Yaya Chentouf struck out a pair in getting the side in order. Chentouf worked the fifth but could not record an out in the inning, giving up a two-run home run to Tyler Fitzgerald and an RBI single to Andy Thomas before being pulled. Chentouf would be charged with four runs.

Richmond added runs in the sixth and seventh off reliever Jake Higginbotham and one in the eighth off of Bryce Tassin, completing an 11-run outburst. Erie pitchers did combine to strike out 11 Richmond batters in the game.

Squirrels reliever Randy Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win hurling three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Smith (0-1) took the loss allowing four runs, three earned, on five this with a walk and six strikeouts in three innings.

