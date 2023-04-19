Sea Dogs Walk-Off with 4-3 Win in 10 Innings

April 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine -The Portland Sea Dogs (8-3) walked off with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Reading Fightin Phils (3-8) Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

Four singles in the bottom of the third would lay the groundwork for the Sea Dogs to strike first. Corey Rosier hit a one-out single to get on base before Nick Yorke reached on a single of his own. Tyler McDonough singled on a line drive to center field but was tagged out on the throw when attempting to go for extra bases however, the line drive would be enough to allow Corey Rosier to score and put Portland on the board, 1-0. A single from Ceddanne Rafaela would score Nick Yorke to record the second run of the inning and Portland extended the lead, 2-0.

The scoring continued in the bottom of the fourth inning when Matthew Lugo doubled to lead off the inning putting Portland in scoring position. Lugo would come around to score when Rosier grounded into a force out that would knab Dearden at second. Portland extended the lead, 3-0.

The Fightins fought back in the top of the fifth inning when Oliver Dunn hit an RBI double to score Pedro Martinez and Johan Rojas. Reading was on the board but Portland led, 3-2.

Reading introduced a whole new ballgame in the top of the ninth when an RBI single off the bat of Wendell Rijo scored Matthew Kroon. Reading tied it up, 3-3.

For the first time this season, Portland would go into extra innings. Despite Reading threatening with runners on the corners in the top of the tenth, Brendan Nail was lights out to keep the Fightins at bay.

Corey Rosier represented the zombie runner for the Sea Dogs in the bottom of the tenth. A ground-out hit by Yorke would allow Rosier to advance on the play and put the winning run ninety feet away. An RBI fielder's choice hit by Tyler McDonough would be enough to allow Rosier to score and Portland walked it off, 4-3.

Portland reliever LHP Brendan Nail (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless ball while allowing just one hit. He struck out two of the seven batters he faced. The loss was given to RHP Tyler McKay (0-1, 1.50 ERA) after tossing 1.1 innings, allowing one run on no hits while striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field for game three of a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch is slated for 12:05pm. Portland will send LHP Shane Drohan (2-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound, while Reading will give the starting role to RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 4.15 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.