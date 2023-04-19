Senators Fall to Akron Comeback
April 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Akron RubberDucks rallied for three two-out runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Senators 5-3. Harrisburg took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run by Leonel Valera. Eventually they led 3-1 but Akron chipped away before taking the lead for good in the eighth.
Turning Point
Leading 3-1 in the third inning, the Senators put the first two on with walks but then hit into a double play. Following the double play, they drew another walk and with two outs, had runners at first and third. With Justin Connell at the plate, they tried a double steal, which worked, but Connell was called out for interference on the throw to second. Instead of extending the lead to 4-1, the inning was over.
On Capitol Hill
Jackson Rutledge started and became the first Senator hurler to complete six innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and left with a 3-2 lead. Richard Guasch pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Tim Cate pitched the eighth and took the tough luck loss. He retired two of the four batters he faced, with one reaching on a one-out error and then allowing a single. Amos Willingham relieved Cate and allowed two hits which allowed both inherited runners to score.
With the Gavel
Leonel Valera hit a two-run home run, his first this season. Frankie Tostado singled twice, and JT Arruda and Drew Millas had the other two hits for the Senators.
Filibusters
The teams committed four errors, two each, in the game... The Senators went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position... They stranded 11 overall and seven in scoring position... Harrisburg drew eight walks in the first three innings... Game Time: 2:27... Attendance: 1,446.
On the Docket
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series at Canal Park in Akron Thursday at 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:20 p.m.
Records:
Harrisburg Senators 5-6
Akron RubberDucks 7-4
