Hentges Tosses Scoreless Inning, Lavastida Drives in Three, Ducks Come from Behind to Beat Harrisburg 5-3

April 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







Cleveland Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges tossed a scoreless rehab inning and the Akron RubberDucks score three in the eighth to come from behind to defeat the Harrisburg Senators 5-3 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point Trailing for most of the game, Akron finally caught Harrisburg in the bottom of the eighth. Bryan Lavastida lined a single back up the middle to bring home Petey Halpin and tie the game 3-3. Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a line drive to left that brought home Angel Martinez and Lavastida to put the RubberDucks in front 5-3.

Mound Presence Doug Nikhazy got the start for Akron and struggled with command early. The lefty was able to work out of some trouble and limit the Senators to three runs over his two and two-thirds innings of work. Jordan Jones followed with a scoreless inning and a third. Hentges entered for his rehab appearance allowing a leadoff single before getting back-to-back flyouts and a strikeout to end his first inning of work. The Guardians left-hander topped out at 95 mph and threw 13 pitches (10 strikes). Jack Leftwich followed with three scoreless innings and four punch outs. Bradley Hanner worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Duck Tales Lavastida was a hot bat in the RubberDucks lineup collecting two of the team's eight hits while driving in three of Akron's five runs. The catcher brought home Martinez in the bottom of the first with an RBI groundout to cut the Senators lead to 2-1. In the fourth inning, Lavastida doubled to right to bring home Joe Naranjo and make it 3-2 Harrisburg.

Notebook Lavastida recorded multi-hit games in back-to-back nights as well as his first multi-RBI game of the season...Naranjo picked up two hits to make back-to-back nights of multi-hit games for the RubberDucks infielder...Game Time: 2:27...Attendance: 1,446.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue the series with the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, April 20 at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park. Akron right-hander Gavin Williams (1-0, 0.96 ERA) is scheduled to face Harrisburg left-hander Mitchell Parker (0-1, 14.29 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.