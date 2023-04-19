April 19, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER PITCHER'S DUEL Despite strong pitching on both sides, the Sea Dogs fell to the Reading Fighin Phils in the first game of the series last night, 3-1. The Fightin Phils struck first in the seventh when Matt Kroon singled on a ground ball to third and then stole second base. An RBI double by Madison Stokes would score Kroon and put Reading on top, 1-0. The Fightin Phils kept the momentum going in the top of the eighth when Max McDowell walked to lead off the inning and keep Reading threatening. A two-run home run by Pedro Martinez would extend the Reading lead, 3-0. Luis Guererro would continue with two strikeouts of his own in the top of the ninth and keep the Fightins at bay. In the bottom of the ninth, Nick Yorke blasted his second home run of the season to right field and put the Sea Dogs on the board, 3-1.

STERLING SHARP CONTINUES TO SHINE The pitcher's duel kept the scoring silent through the first 6.0 innings in game one on Thursday night. Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp set the stage with 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three. He did not issue a walk.

YORKE DISPLAYS POWER With his home run last night, Nick Yorke has hit homers in back-to-back games for the Sea Dogs. He hit a solo shot in Sunday's series finale on Sunday then another solo home run to lead off the ninth inning last night. It is the second time in his career that he has hit homers in back-to-back games. The last time was May 11 and 12, 2022 with the Greenville Drive.

TASTE OF OUR OWN MEDICINE Even though the Fightin Phils had stolen the least amount of bases in the Eastern League entering last night's game, Reading swiped four bags last night. It was the most stolen bases in a single game for the Fightins all year. Portland on the other hand leads the league with 23 stolen bases.

SHANE DROHAN NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK LHP Shane Drohan has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 10-16th. Drohan fired six scoreless innings on Friday, April 14th holding the New Hampshire Fishers to three hits while striking out six and he did not walk a batter as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 3 to 1. With the win, Drohan improved to 2-0 on the season with a 0.00 ERA. In two starts this season, Drohan has tossed 11.0 scoreless innings allowing six hits, one walk, and has recorded 11 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting 1.58 against him. Drohan is tied for the Eastern League lead in wins (2), ERA (0.00), and innings pitched (11.0). His 0.64 WHIP is third best in the league and his .158 average against ranks seventh.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots are in second place, 1.0 game behind Portland. Hartford and New Hampshire are tied for third place while the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 4.0 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 19, 2003 Down 9-7 with the bases empty and two outs in the eighth inning, eight consecutive Sea Dogs reach base on four walks, three singles and an error in a six-run rally. Justin Sherrod ties the game with a two-run single and the eventual winning run scores on a throwing error and Portland goes on to beat New Britain, 13-9.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound for his first start of the season in 2023 at Hadlock Field. He made his first start of the year April 13 in New Hampshire and tossed 6.0 shutout innings against the Fisher Cats. He did not issue a walk while striking out four. Van Belle retired first seven batters he faced.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2023

April 19, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.