Richmond Bats Fire Off In 11-2 Win Over Erie

April 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Off a pair of four-run innings and a scoreless bullpen performance, the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Erie SeaWolves, 11-2, Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Three Richmond hitters turned in three-hit performances and totaled 16 hits as a team.

Erie (5-6) captured a 2-0 lead in the third when Grant Witherspoon hit a two-run single against Richmond starter Carson Seymour.

Richmond (7-4) responded quickly with a four-run third inning. Hayden Cantrelle started the scoring with an RBI single against Erie starter Dylan Smith (Loss, 0-1). With the bases loaded, Carter Aldrete drove in two runs off a single and a throwing error. Andy Thomas capped the inning with an RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 advantage.

The Flying Squirrels doubled their runs with a four-run fifth inning to move ahead, 8-2. Tyler Fitzgerald blasted a two-run homer, his first of the season. Thomas drove in a run with a double and Riley Mahan pushed Richmond to a four-run lead with a sacrifice fly.

With runners at first and third with one out in the sixth, Aldrete lofted a sacrifice fly to score Ismael Munguia and up the Richmond advantage to 9-2.

Munguia propelled the Flying Squirrels to a 10-2 lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

In the bottom of the eighth, Mahan drove in his second run of the night with a line drive to right field and sent Richmond to an 11-2 lead.

Three Richmond relievers combined for 5.1 scoreless innings. Erik Miller set down all four batters faced over 1.1 innings with one strikeout. Randy Rodriguez (Win, 1-0) totaled three scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

Blake Rivera stranded runners at first and third with two strikeouts in the ninth to close out the victory.

