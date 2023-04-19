Portland Walks off Fightin Phils in 4-3 Loss

(Portland, ME) - After a comeback in the top of the ninth to tie the game, the Reading Fightin Phils fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 4-3 in walk-off fashion on Tuesday night.

After two scoreless innings, the Sea Dogs struck first. Tyler McDonough singled off Adam Leverett on a perfectly executed hit and run. The single knocked in Corey Rosier, but McDonough was subsequently thrown out at second. McDonough's base knock made it 1-0 Portland in the bottom of the third. Portland was not done as Cedanne Rafaela singled home Nick Yorke to make it 2-0 and chase Leverett from the game still in the third.

Leverett would last just two and two-thirds innings. The righty gave six hits and two earned runs while striking out one Portland hitter. Taylor Lehman would replace Leverett in the bottom of the third. Lehman would get into some trouble in the fourth. With bases loaded, Rosier grounded up the middle into a fielders' choice and scored Matthew Lugo to make it 3-0 Sea Dogs. Lehman would limit the damage to just one run as he stranded runners on second and third to close the fourth.

Reading would strike back in the top of the fifth inning. Pedro Martinez and Johan Rojas reached back-to-back and both came around to score on Oliver Dunn's fifth double of the season to make it 3-2 Portland. Andrew Baker would enter in the bottom of the inning and strand a runner after allowing a leadoff baserunner.

After Baker's lone inning, Braden Zarbnisky entered and shut down Portland's offense for three innings. Zarbnisky struck out three Portland batters and allowed just one base runner, which came via a walk.

In the top of the ninth inning, Reading struck back to tie the game. Matthew Kroon reached via a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Wendell Rijo broke through with an RBI single up the middle to score Kroon and tie the game up at three. Cam Cannon pinch ran for Rijo and moved to third on a single by Cody Roberts to keep the inning alive. But, Portland would work out of the inning to keep it tied at three going to the bottom of the ninth.

Tyler McKay would enter in the bottom of the ninth inning and eliminate any drama by sending Portland down in order. Reading threatened in the top of the 10th with runners on the corners, but a lineout and strikeout sent the game to the bottom of the 10th still tied.

In the bottom of the frame, McKay stayed in and immediately had the winning on third with one out. A ground ball up the middle by Tyler McDonough scored Rosier as the throw home was not in time and it gave Portland the 4-3 win tonight.

McKay suffered the loss for Reading to drop to 0-1 and Brendan Nail earned the win for Portland to improve to 1-0 on the season.

With the loss, Reading drops to 3-8 on the season, ending its two-game win streak. Portland improves to 8-3 to snap a two-game losing skid for the Sea Dogs. The two teams are back in action tomorrow afternoon at 12:05 p.m. You can watch the action on MiLB TV.

