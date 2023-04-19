Late Charge Comes Up Short in Narrow Defeat to New Hampshire
April 19, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a score of 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday night.
After bringing home two runs on three hits in the ninth inning, Somerset stranded the tying and game-winning runs on base to end the game.
RHP Richard Fitts (6.0 IP, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 BB, 4 K) started for the Patriots and was tagged with the loss in his longest outing of the season.
DH Carlos Narvaez (2-for-3, RBI, BB) recorded his first multi-hit game of the season with a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, ending the game as the tying run at second base.
With his first hit of the night, Narvaez extended his team-leading hit streak to six consecutive games.
LF Jasson Dominguez (0-for-4, R, BB, 2 K, 2 SB) opened the game's scoring by drawing a walk in the first inning, stealing both second and third and coming home on a sacrifice fly.
Dominguez ends the night ranking second in the Eastern League in SB (9) and tied for fifth in R (8).
