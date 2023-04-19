Yard Goats' Bullpen Dazzles, But Hartford Falls to Binghamton

Hartford, CT- Three Hartford relievers combined for five scoreless innings of relief, but the Yard Goats' fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a final score of 5-2 on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Yard Goats' starter Case Williams was searching for his first win of the season after being handed the loss to both the Bowie Baysox and Reading Fightin' Phils in his first two starts. He would end up throwing 4 innings, giving up five earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four Binghamton batters. Williams showed bright spots throughout his performance, as he threw a 1-2-3 inning in both the second and fourth innings of the ballgame.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board fast and early, as the first three batters of the game each crossed home plate for Binghamton. Williams walked Binghamton left fielder Matt Rudick to start the game, and after the next batter, right fielder Tanner Murphy, singled up the middle, Binghamton first baseman JT Schwartz struck a deep fly ball into the seats in right center field to give the Rumble Ponies an early 3-0 lead. Williams would settle down after that, striking out two of the next three batters to avoid any further damage.

Hartford would respond nicely in the bottom half of the frame. Yard Goats' right fielder Zac Veen worked a one-out walk and immediately stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Veen continued to dance around on the base path, drawing a throw over to second base from Moreno, which trickled into center field and allowed him to advance to third on the error. The next batter, Hartford first baseman Hunter Goodman, hit a sharp ground ball to the right side, which ate up Binghamton shortstop Brenden Fryman and rolled into center field, permitting Veen to score for the Yard Goats' first run of the game.

After getting a dominant 1-2-3 inning from Williams in the second inning, the Yard Goats' would once again put a run on the board in the bottom half of the inning with an impressive two out rally. After Moreno struck out Yard Goats' third baseman Warming Bernabel and got center fielder Bret Boswell to ground out to first, Hartford second baseman Eddie Diaz roped a double down the left field line to keep the inning alive. The lineup card flipped over, as Hartford leadoff hitter and left fielder Colin Simpson lined an RBI single to right field and allowed Diaz to score from second.

With the score now 3-2 Rumble Ponies in the top of the third inning, Binghamton would answer Hartford's rally. Rudick smoked a leadoff double to left field and Murphy followed that up by drawing a walk. Schwartz would then hit a dribbler to Yard Goats' catcher Drew Romo, who picked up the ball in fair territory and fired it to third for a force out. The next batter, Binghamton designated hitter Brandon McIlwain, would strike out looking on a nasty fastball dotted on the outside corner by Williams. With two outs and two men on for the Rumble Ponies, second baseman Jose Peroza drew a walk to load the bases for third baseman Mateo Gil, who drilled a hard line drive down the third base line for a two-RBI double, putting Binghamton up 5-2.

Thanks to strong relief pitching from both teams, the scoring would end there. Hartford right-handed pitcher Fineas Del Bonta-Smith went two innings, allowing just a hit and one walk while striking out three Binghamton foes. In the seventh inning, right-hander Austin Kitchen would relieve Del Bonta-Smith by going two innings himself, striking out one batter and allowing just one hit and no walks. Then in the top of the ninth inning, another right-hander, Hartford's Michael Peterson, gave up just one hit while striking out two in the frame.

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park, and tickets are available. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

