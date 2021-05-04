SeaWolves Slug 12 Runs in Opening Night Win

The SeaWolves (1-0) took the field for the time in 610 days and didn't disappoint as they took down the Reading Fightin Phils (0-1) on Opening Night at First Energy Stadium.

Erie trailed 1-0 in the first inning thanks to a leadoff solo home run from Arquimedes Gamboa but quickly responded to take a 2-1 lead in the second. Josh Lester walked with one out and Jacob Robson homered to the opposite field.

Reading tied the game in the third and took a 3-2 lead in the fourth off of Erie starter Paul Richan thanks to a pair of solo blasts from Luke Miller and Dalton Guthrie.

Richan would finish the day with a no-decision in his Double-A debut going four innings, allowing three runs on five hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.

The deficit was short lived as the SeaWolves regained the lead in the fifth. Juan Centeno and Cole Peterson were on second and third with two outs in the frame when Ryan Kreidler lifted a fly ball to right that was dropped, resulting in a pair of runs scoring.

Erie added to the lead in the sixth thanks to another critical Reading error. Drew Ward and Lester connected on back-to-back singles. Robson grounded a ball back to the pitcher Julian Garcia. Garcia threw the ball into centerfield on a double play attempt allowing Ward to score. With one out, Dylan Rosa blasted a three-run home run for an 8-3 advantage.

The SeaWolves went ahead 9-3 in the seventh. Lester walked and was doubled home by Robson who finished the day with three RBIs.

Erie then put the game out of reach in the eighth. Riley Greene singled with two outs for his second knock of the night and Kreidler followed with a walk. Yariel Gonzalez then belted Erie's third home run of the night for a 12-4 lead.

Max Green (1-0) picked up the win in relief hurling two scoreless frames, allowing two hits with no walks and a strikeout.

Garcia (0-1) took the loss allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

