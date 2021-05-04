Yard Goats Win Season Opener in Richmond

Richmond, VA - The Hartford Yard Goats put together a pair of three-run innings, cruised behind an impressive start by LHP Ryan Rolison, and defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3 at The Diamond for an opening night win. It was the Yard Goats first game in 610 days, and also the first time the Yard Goats won the season opener since the inaugural season of 2016. Elehuris Montero cranked a 3-run homer to put Hartford ahead for good with his first Double-A blast in the third inning. Rolison pitched five innings and surrendered just one run on three hits with no walks and recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win in the Yard Goats first game in the Double-A Northeast.

The Flying Squirrels scored the first run of the game in the first inning as David Villar doubled home Heliot Ramos to make it 1-0. Rolison would then retire the next 13 Squirrels, including the side in order in the second, third, fourth innings.

The Yard Goats rallied in the third inning off Richmond starter Tristan Beck. Taylor Snyder singled and Jameson Hannah reached on a two-base error putting runners at second and third with one out. Elehuris Montero then blasted a three-run homer over the fence and into the parking lot to put Hartford ahead 3-1. The Rockies affiliate added three more runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double Matt McLaughlin and a run scoring pinch-hit single by Todd Czinege.

Hartford relievers were impressive retiring nine of the first 11 batters faced. Jack Bird followed Rolison's start and struck out four of the first five batters he faced. Julian Fernandez worked a scoreless eighth inning. Nick Kennedy was touched for two runs in the ninth, on a two-out single by Andres Angulo. However, the lefty retired Peter Maris to end the ballgame.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series at The Diamond tomorrow night at 6:35PM. RHP Garrett Schilling will pitch for the Yard Goats while LHP Sam Long will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats will have their home opener next Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the Portland Sea Dogs.

--

R H E

Hartford 6 10 1

Richmond 3 7 2

WP: Ryan Rolison (1-0)

LP- Tristan Beck (0-1)

S- None

T-3:09

A-2,943

