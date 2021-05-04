Yard Goats Win Season Opener in Richmond
May 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Richmond, VA - The Hartford Yard Goats put together a pair of three-run innings, cruised behind an impressive start by LHP Ryan Rolison, and defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-3 at The Diamond for an opening night win. It was the Yard Goats first game in 610 days, and also the first time the Yard Goats won the season opener since the inaugural season of 2016. Elehuris Montero cranked a 3-run homer to put Hartford ahead for good with his first Double-A blast in the third inning. Rolison pitched five innings and surrendered just one run on three hits with no walks and recorded seven strikeouts to earn the win in the Yard Goats first game in the Double-A Northeast.
The Flying Squirrels scored the first run of the game in the first inning as David Villar doubled home Heliot Ramos to make it 1-0. Rolison would then retire the next 13 Squirrels, including the side in order in the second, third, fourth innings.
The Yard Goats rallied in the third inning off Richmond starter Tristan Beck. Taylor Snyder singled and Jameson Hannah reached on a two-base error putting runners at second and third with one out. Elehuris Montero then blasted a three-run homer over the fence and into the parking lot to put Hartford ahead 3-1. The Rockies affiliate added three more runs in the sixth inning on an RBI double Matt McLaughlin and a run scoring pinch-hit single by Todd Czinege.
Hartford relievers were impressive retiring nine of the first 11 batters faced. Jack Bird followed Rolison's start and struck out four of the first five batters he faced. Julian Fernandez worked a scoreless eighth inning. Nick Kennedy was touched for two runs in the ninth, on a two-out single by Andres Angulo. However, the lefty retired Peter Maris to end the ballgame.
The Yard Goats continue their six-game series at The Diamond tomorrow night at 6:35PM. RHP Garrett Schilling will pitch for the Yard Goats while LHP Sam Long will start for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats will have their home opener next Tuesday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park against the Portland Sea Dogs.
--
R H E
Hartford 6 10 1
Richmond 3 7 2
WP: Ryan Rolison (1-0)
LP- Tristan Beck (0-1)
S- None
T-3:09
A-2,943
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 4, 2021
- Yard Goats Win Season Opener in Richmond - Hartford Yard Goats
- Bowie Completes Comeback On Opening Day - Altoona Curve
- Baysox Come from Behind in Opening Night Win - Bowie Baysox
- SeaWolves Slug 12 Runs in Opening Night Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Patriots Shut out Senators in First Game as Yankees Affiliate - Somerset Patriots
- Opening Night Eruption Leads 'Cats to 11-2 Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Return Spoiled by 11-2 Loss to Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Somerset Blanks Senators in Opener - Harrisburg Senators
- Opening Day Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Indians Announce RubberDucks' Preliminary 2021 Roster - Akron RubberDucks
- Akron RubberDucks, Union Home Mortgage Team up for 2021 Home Games - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Yard Goats Stories
- Yard Goats Win Season Opener in Richmond
- Hartford Yard Goats Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster
- Yard Goats Announce Soft Opening for the 2021 Season at Dunkin' Donuts Park
- Yard Goats Announce Individual Game Tickets for Month of May Will Go on Sale Monday, April 26th
- Yard Goats Announce College Baseball Coming Back to Dunkin' Donuts Park