Somerset Blanks Senators in Opener

May 4, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







After 605 days away, the Harrisburg Senators began the 2021 season with a 6-0 loss to the Somerset Patriots. The game was the first affiliated game in Somerset's history. The Patriots tallied five times in the first inning with four of the runs coming on two home runs and then cruised to the win in front of 1,903 fans. Somerset begins the season 1-0 while the Sens are 0-1.

On Capitol Hill

- Tim Cate started and tossed the first four innings allowing six runs, five earned on five hits.

- Andrew Lee tossed three scoreless innings.

- Pearson McMahan pitched the final inning and struck out one.

With the Gavel

- Harrisburg had just three hits in the game.

- Drew Mendoza doubled and both Nick Banks and KJ Harrisburg singled.

Filibusters

- Somerset played their first game as the Yankees Double-A affiliate.

- Tonight was the Double-A managerial debut for Tripp Keister.

- Harrisburg turned two double plays in the game.

On Deck

The Senators play game two of their six-game series against Somerset Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.