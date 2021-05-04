Opening Night Eruption Leads 'Cats to 11-2 Win

Portland, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) started the 2021 season with a bang, overwhelming the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox Double-A affiliate) with an 11-2 Opening Night win at Hadlock Field.

Each of New Hampshire's nine starters recorded a hit, led by C Gabriel Moreno's 3-for-5 night. Moreno drove in two runs and scored three times.

Blue Jays top offensive prospect CF Austin Martin lined the first pitch of the season into right field for a single, and finished the night 2-for-4 with a double.

The Fisher Cats started the scoring early with an RBI groundout from 1B Kevin Vicuna in the second inning and a three-run rally in the third. 2B Otto Lopez, SS Jordan Groshans, Moreno, RF Chavez Young, and LF Demi Orimoloye each recorded consecutive hits to extend the lead to 4-0.

After a Vicuna RBI single in the fifth, New Hampshire blew the game open with a four-run seventh-inning rally. DH Brock Lundquist led off the inning with a homer, Moreno drew a bases-loaded walk, and Young drilled a two-run single off the Maine Monster to make it 9-0.

A Lopez RBI single in the eighth and a run-scoring error in the ninth capped the scoring for the Fisher Cats.

LHP Zach Logue (W, 1-0) picked up right where he left off from his 2019 All-Star Season in New Hampshire, holding Portland to five scattered singles over five shutout innings with one walk and five strikeouts. LHP Brody Rodning tossed two scoreless frames in relief, while RHP Fitz Stadler and RHP Emerson Jimenez handled the last six outs.

New Hampshire continues the season-opening road trip at Hadlock Field through Sunday.

The Fisher Cats home opener is set for May 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A affiliate) at Delta Dental Stadium. Fans can enjoy a spectacular Atlas Fireworks show after the game, with a Magnet Schedule Giveaway from Eastern Propane & Oil.

Opening Night kicks off a six-game homestand from Tuesday through Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium, followed by another six-game series in Manchester against the Future Red Sox from May 18-23.

All 120 games will be broadcast live on the Fisher Cats flagship station, AM 610 WGIR.

