Baysox Come from Behind in Opening Night Win

Trailing late, the Baysox sat out a one hour 27-minute delay and came back on fire. Nick Vespi threw three scoreless innings and the Baysox rallied to beat Altoona on Opening Night, 2-1.

It was a special opener in front of 2,300 fans in Altoona as the Baysox played their first game in 599 days. Bowie saw 13 players play in the game, with 12 of them making their Double-A debut.

Trailing 1-0 into the delay, the Baysox got a game-tying home run from JC Escarra to tie the game with one down in the eighth inning. Then with runners at the corners and one down in the ninth, Terrin Vavra hit a bouncer to the right side of the infield. Altoona 2B Ji Hwan Bae charged, gloved and tagged the runner from first and then fired off balance to first base looking for an inning ending double play.

Instead the throw was errant. Patrick Dorrian scored the lead run for Bowie and Vavra went to 2nd on the error.

DL Hall got the start and went 4 and 1/3rd innings, striking out ten of the 13 batters he retired. He allowed just two hits while walking two and hitting a batter.

The Baysox got multi-hit games from Vavra, Cadyn Grenier, Robert Neustrom and Jaelyn Ferguson. Adley Rutschman went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his Double-A debut.

Bowie will send RHP Kyle Braddish to the hill in game two of the six-game series in Altoona Wednesday, May 5th at 6:00 p.m.

